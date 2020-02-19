Mothercare (LON:MTC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.69

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.69 and traded as high as $15.00. Mothercare shares last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 143,565 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTC. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mothercare in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Mothercare in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 14.68. The stock has a market cap of $54.91 million and a P/E ratio of -0.51.

Mothercare plc operates as a multi-channel retailer, franchisor, and wholesaler of products for mothers-to-be, babies, and children under the Mothercare and Early Learning Centre brands in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company provides clothing for babies, toddlers, girls, and boys; nightwear and underwear; footwear; swimwear; and other accessories, as well as maternity apparel.

