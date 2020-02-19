Mountfield Group (LON:MOGP) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.53

Mountfield Group Plc (LON:MOGP)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and traded as high as $1.70. Mountfield Group shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 204,842 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and a P/E ratio of 5.50.

Mountfield Group Company Profile (LON:MOGP)

Mountfield Group Plc provides construction support and property services to the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and other European countries. It operates through Construction and Fit-Out segments. The company is involved in the design and installation of environmentally controlled data centers; installation of specialist access flooring to data centers, disaster recovery centers, and commercial office buildings; and fitting out and refurbishment of commercial office buildings, hospitals, and education facilities, as well as provides builders work packages on commercial IT facility buildings.

