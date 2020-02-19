MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Sells 1,478 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.7% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 140,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 306,239.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 162,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 162,307 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 40,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period.

EFA traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,232,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,740,613. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $61.26 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

