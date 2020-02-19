Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,872 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Msci were worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Msci by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,201,000 after acquiring an additional 423,160 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Msci by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 575,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,346,000 after acquiring an additional 257,706 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Msci by 406.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 154,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,013,000 after acquiring an additional 124,370 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Msci by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,295,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,946,000 after acquiring an additional 85,403 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Msci by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 277,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,372,000 after acquiring an additional 64,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Msci news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $7,666,307.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,717,813 shares in the company, valued at $440,842,350.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total value of $743,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 300,808 shares in the company, valued at $89,508,428.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSCI traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $332.22. 34,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,502. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.83. Msci Inc has a one year low of $173.00 and a one year high of $327.90.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 237.36% and a net margin of 36.18%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Msci’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Several research firms recently commented on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Msci from $285.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Msci to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Msci in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Msci currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.50.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

