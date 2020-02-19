M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 435,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $51,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 177.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 16.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 80,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,660,000 after buying an additional 11,328 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 9.5% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,328,000 after buying an additional 11,104 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 99,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,865,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 64.3% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.72.

UPS traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.76. 2,659,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,408,692. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.65 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.