M&T Bank Corp Has $79.70 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,887 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $79,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 21.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 21,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 30,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.85. The company had a trading volume of 150,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,627. The firm has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.54 and a 200-day moving average of $69.72. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $55.98 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

In related news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

