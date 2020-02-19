M&T Bank Corp Sells 3,511 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $68,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 195.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 554.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AEP traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,909,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,858. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $79.13 and a one year high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.23 and its 200-day moving average is $93.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 70.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.85.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

