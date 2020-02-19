M&T Bank Corp Sells 7,812 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,596 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 7,812 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $28,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.20.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $2.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.14. The stock had a trading volume of 136,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,184. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $137.78 and a one year high of $199.32. The company has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 767.33, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.