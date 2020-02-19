NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASB Financial stock traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $52.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116. The company has a market capitalization of $376.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of -0.10. NASB Financial has a 52-week low of $38.75 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.95.

Get NASB Financial alerts:

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.98 million during the quarter.

NASB Financial, Inc operates as the unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, which include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, brokered accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NASB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NASB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.