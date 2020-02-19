National Bank Financial Analysts Give WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) a C$15.50 Price Target

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) received a C$15.50 target price from equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.97% from the company’s previous close.

TSE:WIR.U traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$14.49. 567,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.20. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of C$13.09 and a 1-year high of C$14.85.

About WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

