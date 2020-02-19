National Bank Financial Analysts Give WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) a C$15.50 Price Target

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) received a C$15.50 target price from equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.97% from the company’s previous close.
TSE:WIR.U traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$14.49. 567,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.20. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of C$13.09 and a 1-year high of C$14.85.
About WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment
