National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.31-5.35 for the period. National Health Investors also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.67-$5.71 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NHI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded National Health Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.20.

NYSE NHI traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $88.79. The stock had a trading volume of 220,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,241. The company has a quick ratio of 14.11, a current ratio of 14.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. National Health Investors has a one year low of $73.62 and a one year high of $88.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.29.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

