National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.67-$5.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.66. National Health Investors also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.31-5.35 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.20.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

NHI traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $88.79. 15,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,241. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $73.62 and a fifty-two week high of $88.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a current ratio of 14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.57 and its 200 day moving average is $82.68.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.