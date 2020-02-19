Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Stock Price Up 9%

Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) rose 9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.71 and last traded at $1.70, approximately 201,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 255,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Neos Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59. The company has a market cap of $81.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Neos Therapeutics by 39.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 117,678 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Neos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Neos Therapeutics by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 258,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Neos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 43.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS)

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Neos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.