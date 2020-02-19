Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) is Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s 2nd Largest Position

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,709,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 701,672 shares during the quarter. Net 1 UEPS Technologies accounts for about 4.8% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.07% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies worth $13,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UEPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 197,279 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 52.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 12.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 17,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on UEPS shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

NASDAQ:UEPS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.13. 123,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,579. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49. Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $235.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.80.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.34 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.07% and a negative net margin of 66.89%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

