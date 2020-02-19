Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,709 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 25.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 460 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA lifted its position in Netflix by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 5,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $308.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.00.

Netflix stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $386.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,883,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,822,116. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.64. The company has a market cap of $169.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.46. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $389.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,102 shares of company stock valued at $45,886,831. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

