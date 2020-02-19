New Energy Exchange (OTCMKTS:EBODF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.28

New Energy Exchange Ltd (OTCMKTS:EBODF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as low as $0.17. New Energy Exchange shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.28.

About New Energy Exchange (OTCMKTS:EBODF)

Renewable Energy Trade Board Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy products and solutions in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Europe. The company's products include solar modules for electricity generation; and related application products, such as solar power stations, solar home systems, solar lighting, and solar chargers.

