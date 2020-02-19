New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Stake Cut by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 187,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,938 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $22,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,823,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,207,000 after acquiring an additional 114,755 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 3rd quarter worth about $453,323,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,869,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,974,000 after acquiring an additional 41,173 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1,279.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 684,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,832,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 675,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,922,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775 shares in the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EDU traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.01. 44,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,446. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12-month low of $73.63 and a 12-month high of $142.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 1.39.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $785.21 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EDU shares. Macquarie increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Benchmark increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.87.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

