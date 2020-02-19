New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 878,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 151,424 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $15,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $719,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays raised Halozyme Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

NASDAQ HALO traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $21.12. 68,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,888. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.96 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.54. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.61 and a 52-week high of $21.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.