New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 104.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,947 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $15,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $843,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $228,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,050 shares of company stock valued at $15,221,046 over the last three months. 24.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SMAR stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $51.37. 13,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,353. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $55.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -71.17 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.01.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. The firm had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. First Analysis assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.47.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.