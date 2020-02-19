New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 104,252 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 64.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 265,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,252 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $17,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,858,000. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 9,036,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,843 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 636,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,272,000 after acquiring an additional 364,412 shares in the last quarter. black and white Capital LP raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 126.4% during the third quarter. black and white Capital LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,690,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,634,000. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $45.61. The stock had a trading volume of 539,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,633. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $40.24 and a one year high of $100.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.81.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 56.47%.

Several research firms have commented on WWE. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.61.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

