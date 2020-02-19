New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 790,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $16,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.46.

In other Vocera Communications news, Director John N. Mcmullen sold 2,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 4,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $100,557.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,893 shares of company stock worth $1,638,467. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.16. 2,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,107. The firm has a market cap of $789.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 0.20. Vocera Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.71.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.28 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

