New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 14,100 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $17,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARP Americas LP boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 257.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 26,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 333,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,418,000 after purchasing an additional 15,429 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,565,000 after purchasing an additional 289,590 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,793,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF stock traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $39.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,416. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average of $46.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.94. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $55.15.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stephens lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.59.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

