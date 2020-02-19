New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 15,500 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 383,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $16,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,907,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,351,000 after purchasing an additional 600,319 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8,172.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,386,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,731 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 284.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,792,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,996 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,326,000 after purchasing an additional 845,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3,024.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,050,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,859,000 after buying an additional 1,016,568 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $1,073,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,515,648.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $2,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,868,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,480,500 in the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OHI traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.74. The stock had a trading volume of 302,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,796. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.39. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.01.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 36.73%. The company had revenue of $212.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.30%.

OHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

