New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.80

New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.80 and last traded at $39.78, with a volume of 7739 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.59.

Several research analysts have commented on NYT shares. Cfra lifted their target price on New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. New York Times has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.50.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $508.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.10 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that New York Times Co will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,304,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,484,000 after purchasing an additional 687,630 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 328.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,285,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,974 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 247,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Times (NYSE:NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

