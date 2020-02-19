Newgioco Group (OTC:NWGI) Trading Up 3.4%

Newgioco Group (OTC:NWGI)’s stock price was up 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00, approximately 3,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62.

About Newgioco Group (OTC:NWGI)

Newgioco Group, Inc, a vertically integrated leisure betting technology company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe. It offers a range of online and offline leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional casino games, live casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and owns and operates innovative betting platform software that provides a suite of online and offline leisure gaming services.

