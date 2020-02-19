Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 404.0% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.58.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $283,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,231.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,395.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,320 shares of company stock worth $1,780,262. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,309,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,828,976. The company has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.74 and its 200-day moving average is $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.18. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $45.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.