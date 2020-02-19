NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:NWS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.42

NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:NWS)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.42 and traded as high as $22.27. NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR shares last traded at $22.27, with a volume of 102,440 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is A$21.51 and its 200-day moving average is A$20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion and a PE ratio of -71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR’s previous Interim dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.15%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

