Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,357 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,160,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,828,708. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.23. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $161.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.36%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $136.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.54.

In other Nike news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.