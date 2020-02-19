Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the shipping company on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Nordic American Tanker has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 46.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Nordic American Tanker has a payout ratio of 8.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nordic American Tanker to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Shares of NAT stock opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.18 million, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.92. Nordic American Tanker has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 20.86%.

NAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordic American Tanker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.81.

Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

