Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) Issues Earnings Results

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.97 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 20.86%.

Nordic American Tanker stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.28. 55,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,653. Nordic American Tanker has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $474.18 million, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. This is a boost from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Nordic American Tanker’s payout ratio is presently -13.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.75 target price on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordic American Tanker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.81.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

