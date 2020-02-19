Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) Issues Earnings Results

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.97 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 20.86%.
Nordic American Tanker stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.28. 55,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,653. Nordic American Tanker has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $474.18 million, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.92.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. This is a boost from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Nordic American Tanker’s payout ratio is presently -13.11%.
About Nordic American Tanker
Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
