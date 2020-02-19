NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,375 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 608,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,783,000 after buying an additional 86,427 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 31,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period.

Shares of FCOM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,622. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.78. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 52 week low of $30.97 and a 52 week high of $38.32.

