NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 0.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,369,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,280,000 after buying an additional 35,653 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 34.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,553,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,856,000 after buying an additional 916,145 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,621,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,219,000 after buying an additional 225,754 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 2,558,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,295,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,377,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,237,000 after buying an additional 345,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,156. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94. Shaw Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0757 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Separately, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

