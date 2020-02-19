NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,140 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,683,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,090,000 after buying an additional 871,313 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,091,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,667,000 after purchasing an additional 747,769 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 29.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,487,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,820,000 after purchasing an additional 341,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,747,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,545,000 after purchasing an additional 251,345 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 19.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 904,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,285,000 after purchasing an additional 144,791 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXT traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.40. The stock had a trading volume of 70,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,420. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.72. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $42.30 and a one year high of $58.00.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Textron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.13.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

