NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 61.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,697,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 559,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,382,000 after purchasing an additional 45,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,340.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,127.63.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $7.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,968.84. 189,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,058. The firm has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,640.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,988.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,966.17.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

