NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 92.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 448,539 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, Director Arun Sarin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $736,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,193.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $14,703,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 927,326 shares of company stock worth $44,114,979. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.44. 4,866,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,894,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average of $43.59. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.