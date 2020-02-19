NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 649 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,259 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 234.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.26.

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $102.50. The company had a trading volume of 111,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $103.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.34 and its 200 day moving average is $89.61.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,939.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

