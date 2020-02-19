NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $57.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,889,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.4171 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.