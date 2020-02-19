Northcoast Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 14th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.19. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Papa John’s Int’l’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PZZA. MKM Partners lowered Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Papa John’s Int’l to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, CL King started coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

PZZA opened at $66.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.49. Papa John’s Int’l has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $67.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.91 and its 200-day moving average is $57.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,423,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,199,000 after buying an additional 502,928 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 838,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,976,000 after buying an additional 347,476 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 843.2% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 229,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,491,000 after buying an additional 205,138 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 3rd quarter worth $10,234,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 492,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,123,000 after buying an additional 194,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 194,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $11,738,550.84. 43.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.16%.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

