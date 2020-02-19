Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,082 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Northern Trust worth $22,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 167.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,874,000 after acquiring an additional 166,740 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 19.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,119,000 after purchasing an additional 119,765 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 29.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 509,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,563,000 after purchasing an additional 115,113 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the third quarter worth about $6,932,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,255,316,000 after purchasing an additional 72,688 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTRS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.18.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,048.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $1,725,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,101 shares of company stock worth $4,776,373. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRS traded up $2.09 on Wednesday, hitting $102.92. 333,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,150. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $83.95 and a twelve month high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

