Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NPRUF) Trading 1.2% Higher

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NPRUF)’s share price traded up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.28 and last traded at $24.23, 1,390 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Get Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.40.

Northview is one of Canada's largest publicly traded multi-family REITs with a portfolio of approximately 27,000 residential units and 1.2 million square feet of commercial space in over 60 markets across eight provinces and two territories. Northview's well-diversified portfolio includes markets characterized by expanding populations and growing economies, which provides Northview the means to deliver stable and growing profitability and distributions to Unitholders of Northview over time.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.