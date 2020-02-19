NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 545,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,946,000 after purchasing an additional 41,859 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 40,042 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 268,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,284 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NWE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

NYSE NWE traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $80.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,492. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. NorthWestern Corp has a 12-month low of $65.38 and a 12-month high of $80.09.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $328.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.22 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 67.25%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

