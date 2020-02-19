NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in NorthWestern by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 954.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

NWE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.86.

NYSE NWE traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.41. The stock had a trading volume of 32,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,492. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.83. NorthWestern Corp has a twelve month low of $65.38 and a twelve month high of $80.09.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $328.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.22 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.25%.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

