NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC is an oil and gas company. It engaged in the production, development and exploration of oil and gas primarily in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company’s principal producing asset consists of Nostrum in the Chinarevskoye field. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC is based in Amsterdam, Netherlands. “

Shares of OTCMKTS NSTRY opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.64. NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86.

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

