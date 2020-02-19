Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given Strong-Buy Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

NTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nutrien from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Stephens downgraded shares of Nutrien from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Nutrien to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NTR opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $40.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 141,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,966 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,156,000 after purchasing an additional 115,330 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 501,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,336,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,049,000 after purchasing an additional 673,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 126,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 78,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

