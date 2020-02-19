Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Lowered to $52.00 at UBS Group

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $56.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NTR. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.47.

Nutrien stock opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $40.95 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.29.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 20.95%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

