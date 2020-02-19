Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.62. Nutrien also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.90-2.60 EPS.

Nutrien stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,469,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,090. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $40.95 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.29.

NTR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutrien from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens cut shares of Nutrien from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Nutrien from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

