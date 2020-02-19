NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $18.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.70. The stock had a trading volume of 17,239,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,864,104. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.43. The company has a market capitalization of $192.60 billion, a PE ratio of 69.62, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $315.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total transaction of $403,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,179.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total transaction of $2,634,175.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,785 shares of company stock worth $7,199,424. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.13.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.