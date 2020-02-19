Nvwm LLC Acquires 327 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 9.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,280,000 after acquiring an additional 26,472 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 41.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 12.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLT traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $321.11. The company had a trading volume of 832,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,339. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $308.44 and its 200-day moving average is $297.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.66 and a 52 week high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLT. Citigroup boosted their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $322.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cfra boosted their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.33.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

