Nvwm LLC Buys 12,125 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 79.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,317 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises 1.0% of Nvwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,496,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,998,100. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Bank of America raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.04.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

