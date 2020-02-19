Nvwm LLC Cuts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nvwm LLC lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,629 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.4% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its position in Facebook by 12.9% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Facebook by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,730 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.49. The stock had a trading volume of 12,108,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,891,972. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.28 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,292 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total value of $2,238,977.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,138 shares of company stock valued at $16,420,341. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

